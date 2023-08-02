Submit Photos/Videos
Fentanyl is now Augusta’s No. 1 killer of 30- to 50 year-olds

Fentanyl
Fentanyl(Contributed)
By Craig Allison
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, fentanyl is Augusta-Richmond County’s No. 1 killer of adults ages 30 to 50 years old.

During the Augusta Commission meeting on Tuesday, District Health Director Dr. Lee Merchen presented to Augusta leaders an update on the opioid issue in Richmond County.

“You can’t buy a pill on the street that doesn’t have fentanyl,” Merchen said of the synthetic opioid that’s much more potent and deadlier than heroin.

Many people don’t intentionally ingest fentanyl, but many if not most street drugs are now laced with it.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Craig Allison is learning more about the local fentanyl statistics and what’s being done about the problem. Look for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

From the Department of Public Health’s own data on fentanyl deaths in Richmond County, a huge jump occurred during the pandemic. In 2019, the number was just under 10 but rose to somewhere between 50 and 60 deaths by 2021.

From recent state opioid settlements against manufacturers and distributors, Augusta-Richmond County is joining the state of Georgia in getting a cut of millions that are being awarded.

MORE | S.C. governor signs fentanyl trafficking bill into law

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, they’ll be awarding Augusta $579,648.32 annually over the next nine years, totaling $5.22 million by 2032.

A distributor settlement will also award Augusta more than $105,000 a year over the next 18 years for a total of more than $1.89 million.

State Department of Public Health officials say they’re waiting on another settlement from Purdue Pharma that is expected to have a similar financial impact.

