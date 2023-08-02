Famed Caddie Carl Jackson returns kids camp in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second year, Masters Champion Caddie Carl Jackson returned to the Country Club of Newberry to put on Carl’s Camp.

The camp is put on by the Carl Jackson Foundation. The foundation aims to improve the lives of our local youth.

“The talent has taken them to a place where the character can’t really keep them. I think that what we’re focusing on with the foundation is to instill that character that it takes to go along with the talent that these young men and women have,” said Carl’s brother Jimmy Wright.

Carl wanted something he didn’t have when he was first stepping on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club.

“It means the world to me. Because I had to drop out of school for reasons. I had to help my mother. We needed more money into the home, but I was a good student that dropped out of school, and, and I knew what I was missing,” said Jackson,” I don’t ever want a kid to have to do that again.”

With the foundation Jackson said, “We want to help as many as possible.”

As for setting up in Newberry, “It’s been kind of unique. As you know, it’s not very far from Augusta. I have a friend, a childhood buddy, that has lived here a number of years, almost 25 years. When we got here, when we first started doing the camps, the community reached out. We knew that there had been some adversities here, we also knew we could reach out to individuals that could use our help, and we could strengthen them,” said Wright.

Jackson, Wright, and Scott Sawyer use the camps to not only improve the lives of kids from a golf standpoint but from a spiritual one.

“We feel that we can bring a biblical perspective with that, that they can have a solid foundation so that when these adversities arise, that they can overcome them and use the foundation from the from the biblical standpoint that ‘hey, we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us’,” said Wright.

The foundation is currently working on plans to build the Carl Jackson Center, a place where the foundation will teach, train and develop kids in a safe environment.

Wright hopes that the new center will also pass on the legacy of his older brother. They hope to have it developed in Newberry in the next couple of years.

