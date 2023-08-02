Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Fall vaccines coming soon, pharmacies say

FILE - Pharmacies are encouraging people to start planning ahead for their yearly shots.
FILE - Pharmacies are encouraging people to start planning ahead for their yearly shots.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is never too early to plan.

Some of the country’s major pharmacy chains are urging people to schedule their flu vaccines now before the fall begins.

CVS already is taking appointments, and the company says it also plans to offer the new COVID-19 vaccine and Respiratory Syncytial Virus shots.

The government is recommending people 60 and older get the RSV vaccine.

Walgreens said it also will offer flu shots and RSV vaccines, and will make the COVID-19 vaccine available once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes it.

A spokesperson for Rite Aid said the company will soon announce its vaccine plans.

In the meantime, Pfizer said it expects the FDA will approve its COVID-19 booster by the end of the month, and vaccines should be available by September.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man allegedly began talking to the 7-year-old boy, and the mother heard him say, “Tell your...
Attempted kidnapping suspect found, suffers medical condition
Megan Ebenroth
Docs fought to save local teen from brain-eating amoeba, mom says
The driver of a 2014 Freightliner was the only vehicle involved.
Victim ID’d in fatal Freightliner crash on I-20 in Aiken County
This was among the wreckage after a plane crashed near the Sandersville airport on Aug. 1, 2023.
2 people injured when plane crashes near Sandersville airport
Alligator removed from North Augusta backyard pond.
North Augustan relieved by removal of backyard alligator

Latest News

Burned landscape from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023,...
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire, but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Vince Mahon is also taking medical leave from the sports entertainment company following recent...
WWE’s McMahon served with subpoena by federal agents
Trappers grabbed a crocodile that was loose in a neighborhood in Hollywood, Florida. (WSVN,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trappers catch crocodile loose in Florida neighborhood
This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows James Phillip Barnes. The...
Florida set to execute inmate James Phillip Barnes in nurse’s 1988 hammer killing