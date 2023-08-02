Downtown improvements have some fans and foes in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city leaders this week approved a construction contract for Broad Street.

It’s a project that’s going to cost more than $60 million.

In February of 2022, city leaders announced the changes.

They wanted to make more green space, seating areas and bike lanes.

Leaders are taking a block-by-block approach.

We have already seen some construction work in the area, with the removal of trees on Greene Street.

Yet some people who live, shop and work downtown are not happy with the progress.

