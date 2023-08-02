Submit Photos/Videos
Downtown improvements have some fans and foes in Augusta

Augusta leaders approved a construction contract for Broad Street – a project that's going to cost more than $60 million.
By Hallie Turner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city leaders this week approved a construction contract for Broad Street.

It’s a project that’s going to cost more than $60 million.

In February of 2022, city leaders announced the changes.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Hallie Turner is learning about the Broad Street project, plus what some people don’t like about it. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

They wanted to make more green space, seating areas and bike lanes.

Leaders are taking a block-by-block approach.

We have already seen some construction work in the area, with the removal of trees on Greene Street.

Yet some people who live, shop and work downtown are not happy with the progress.

