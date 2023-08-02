Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Low flood risk for heavy rain late Thursday through Friday. Temperatures staying cooler than average until this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the CSRA should stay dry this afternoon, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out through sunset. Mostly dry overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 60s by early Thursday.

Moisture will increase across the region Thursday through the weekend allowing higher storm chances to move back into the forecast. Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday - mainly in the late afternoon into Thursday night. Highs will remain below average in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Scattered to numerous storms will stay in place across the area Friday - in the morning and afternoon. There will be a low flood risk across the CSRA. Highs will stay cooler than average in the mid-80s thanks to cloudy skies and higher rain chances. Severe storms look possible depending on timing of the storm complex - stay updated on the forecast. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

Feeling more seasonal this weekend with highs back in the low 90s and feel like temperatures getting close to 100°. A few storms will be possible each afternoon this weekend. Keep it here for updates through the week.

Heavy rain and storms is expected to move through the CSRA late Thursday through Friday.
Heavy rain and storms is expected to move through the CSRA late Thursday through Friday.(WRDW)

Riley's 11 PM Forecast