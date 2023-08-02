Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Crews battle trailer fire in Aiken County, lanes closed

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County fire crews battle a trailer fire on I-20 early Wednesday morning, causing all westbound lanes to be closed, according to authorities.

Dispatch says the call came around 2:36 a.m. about a trailer fully engulfed in flames on I-20 at the 36 1/2 mile marker.

MORE | Victim ID’d in fatal Freightliner crash on I-20 in Aiken County

As of 4:05 a.m., crews are still on the scene, and all westbound lanes are still closed, dispatch confirms.

There are no injuries reported at this time, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man allegedly began talking to the 7-year-old boy, and the mother heard him say, “Tell your...
Attempted kidnapping suspect found, suffers medical condition
Megan Ebenroth
Docs fought to save local teen from brain-eating amoeba, mom says
The driver of a 2014 Freightliner was the only vehicle involved.
Victim ID’d in fatal Freightliner crash on I-20 in Aiken County
This was among the wreckage after a plane crashed near the Sandersville airport on Aug. 1, 2023.
2 people injured when plane crashes near Sandersville airport
Alligator removed from North Augusta backyard pond.
North Augustan relieved by removal of backyard alligator

Latest News

Crime scene tape (generic)
One person dead from a shooting on East Cedar Street
3 Augusta equestrians bring home national title
The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
Docs fought to save local teen from brain-eating amoeba, mom says