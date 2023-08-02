Crews battle trailer fire in Aiken County, lanes closed

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County fire crews battle a trailer fire on I-20 early Wednesday morning, causing all westbound lanes to be closed, according to authorities.

Dispatch says the call came around 2:36 a.m. about a trailer fully engulfed in flames on I-20 at the 36 1/2 mile marker.

As of 4:05 a.m., crews are still on the scene, and all westbound lanes are still closed, dispatch confirms.

There are no injuries reported at this time, officials say.

