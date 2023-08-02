Aiken police seek public’s help with kidnapping case

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken police are asking for the public’s help identifying a pair of possible kidnapping suspects.

It happened Wednesday at the Kalmia Plaza shopping center, 1520 Richland Avenue West, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

A woman was forced from the parking lot into a white sport utility vehicle.

Investigators have reviewed surveillance footage and determined the female victim was forced to the vehicle by a female and male.

The vehicle is a white Nissan Xterra.

Investigators don’t believe the victim was random.

Anyone with information is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at www.cityofaikensc.gov/offices/public-safety/crime-tip/.

