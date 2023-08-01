Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: Deadline approaches for Facebook settlement

If you have, or did have a Facebook account anytime after 2007, you’re entitled to part of the...
If you have, or did have a Facebook account anytime after 2007, you’re entitled to part of the settlement.(Natee Meepian's Images via canva)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deadline is fast approaching for Facebook users wanting to claim a share of a $725 million settlement.

This settlement is part of a $5 billion fine Meta is ordered to pay by the Federal Trade Commission. It’s in response to Facebook sharing the personal data of its users with the consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

Do you remember that? Back in 2018, many Facebook users shared a quiz called “This is your Digital Life”.

MORE | What the Tech: App of the day, Firefox Focus

Everyone taking the quiz shared their information with Cambridge Analytica.

Even if you didn’t take the quiz but your friends did, your information was shared too.

Only, Facebook didn’t tell anyone. That’s why Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress.

And it’s why Facebook is required to pay Facebook users $725 million. If you have, or did have a Facebook account anytime after 2007, you’re entitled to part of the settlement.

MORE | What the Tech: Which streaming device is right for you?

You’ll need to submit a claim by going to the website facebookuserprivacysettlement.com.

If you’ve deleted an account just enter the approximate date you created the account and when you deleted it. How much can you expect to receive?

The amount depends on the number of people who file claims. The more people who sign up, the less your amount will be.

The deadline to join the settlement is August. If you don’t want to join the lawsuit, you don’t have to do anything.

In early September, a judge will review the settlement at which time Facebook users who filed claims will find out how much they will receive in the payment.

