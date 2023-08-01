Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Weather Blog: Look back on July’s weather

(KWCH)
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United States has experienced drastic weather over the past few weeks, ranging from extreme heat to intense flooding. The CSRA received its fair share of rainfall over the month of July. Below is a table that shows rainfall totals for the entire month of July for select locations. There are a few locations that have a range due to multiple data-collecting sites.

LOCATION(S)JULY RAINFALL TOTALS (2023)
BUSH FIELD7.62 in
WAYNESBORO5.82 in
MARTINEZ6.43 in - 6.97 in
EVANS3.64 in - 3.94 in
SALLEY10.47 in - 11.54
AIKEN1.73 in - 5.26 in
NORTH AUGUSTA5.71 in - 10.42 in
TRENTON4.58 in - 5.27 in
JOHNSTON3.34 in
GREENSBORO3.71 in - 6.70 in

July was the hottest month on record for portions of the United States this year. The CSRA experienced a few hot afternoons of our own. Below is a chart that shows the highest temperatures recorded this month in the cities selected. The average high temperature for this time of year is around 94 degrees.

LOCATION(S)JULY HIGHEST TEMPERATURES (2023)
BUSH FIELD & DANIEL FIELD96°
WAYNESBORO94°
THOMSON95°
AIKEN97°
N AUGUSTA94°
BARNWELL100°
MCCORMICK95°

Overnight lows throughout the month of July stayed around the 70-degree mark on average. Below is a table of the lowest temperatures recorded during the month of July (2023) across the CSRA.

LOCATION(S)JULY LOWEST TEMPERATURES (2023)
MCCORMICK67°
AIKEN 68°
NORTH AUGUSTA68°
AUGUSTA BUSH FIELD65°
WAYNESBORO67°
BARNWELL65°
JOHNSTON67°

July was also an active month for tropical development. We had our first hurricane of the season (Hurricane Don) toward the end of the month. Several tropical disturbances didn’t quite make it to storm strength throughout the month as well. Hurricane season is moving into the more active portion as we head into the later months of the year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man allegedly began talking to the 7-year-old boy, and the mother heard him say, “Tell your...
Attempted kidnapping suspect found, suffers medical condition
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil.
AU patient dies from ‘brain-eating amoeba’ infection
Suzanne Boozer was arrested on Friday and charged with accessory after the fact for murder,...
Woman arrested in connection with remains found in Windsor
Jeremy Sean Gray
First responder arrested in Aiken County sexual assault
Richmond County School System
2 brand-new schools are being planned in Augusta

Latest News

We are expecting a series of downpours to roll through the region late Thursday through Friday...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
August 1st First Alert Weather Extra. Extreme heat across the U.S. and flooding fears.
Extreme heat across the U.S. and flooding fears
Afternoon Showers and Storms
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
WRDW
First Alert Extra - 7/31