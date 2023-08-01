Weather Blog: Look back on July’s weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United States has experienced drastic weather over the past few weeks, ranging from extreme heat to intense flooding. The CSRA received its fair share of rainfall over the month of July. Below is a table that shows rainfall totals for the entire month of July for select locations. There are a few locations that have a range due to multiple data-collecting sites.

LOCATION(S) JULY RAINFALL TOTALS (2023) BUSH FIELD 7.62 in WAYNESBORO 5.82 in MARTINEZ 6.43 in - 6.97 in EVANS 3.64 in - 3.94 in SALLEY 10.47 in - 11.54 AIKEN 1.73 in - 5.26 in NORTH AUGUSTA 5.71 in - 10.42 in TRENTON 4.58 in - 5.27 in JOHNSTON 3.34 in GREENSBORO 3.71 in - 6.70 in

July was the hottest month on record for portions of the United States this year. The CSRA experienced a few hot afternoons of our own. Below is a chart that shows the highest temperatures recorded this month in the cities selected. The average high temperature for this time of year is around 94 degrees.

LOCATION(S) JULY HIGHEST TEMPERATURES (2023) BUSH FIELD & DANIEL FIELD 96° WAYNESBORO 94° THOMSON 95° AIKEN 97° N AUGUSTA 94° BARNWELL 100° MCCORMICK 95°

Overnight lows throughout the month of July stayed around the 70-degree mark on average. Below is a table of the lowest temperatures recorded during the month of July (2023) across the CSRA.

LOCATION(S) JULY LOWEST TEMPERATURES (2023) MCCORMICK 67° AIKEN 68° NORTH AUGUSTA 68° AUGUSTA BUSH FIELD 65° WAYNESBORO 67° BARNWELL 65° JOHNSTON 67°

July was also an active month for tropical development. We had our first hurricane of the season (Hurricane Don) toward the end of the month. Several tropical disturbances didn’t quite make it to storm strength throughout the month as well. Hurricane season is moving into the more active portion as we head into the later months of the year.

