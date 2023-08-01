Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Six Flags to host new coaster enthusiast event

The Coaster Fest is happening Aug. 19-20. (Source: Six Flags Over Georgia)
The Coaster Fest is happening Aug. 19-20. (Source: Six Flags Over Georgia)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six Flags Over Georgia is inviting guests to the park for an exclusive experience.

The theme park is hosting a Coaster Fest this month to give thrill seekers and coaster enthusiasts a chance to get up close and personal with some of the most thrilling roller coasters the southeast has to offer.

Guests can also get a look at the inner workings of Six Flags and have a chance to climb up two of the park’s most recognized roller coasters to experience the Atlanta skyline at a new height.

Attendees will get exclusive riding time as well.

The Coaster Fest is happening Aug. 19-20, and tickets are on sale now here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man allegedly began talking to the 7-year-old boy, and the mother heard him say, “Tell your...
Attempted kidnapping suspect found, suffers medical condition
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil.
AU patient dies from ‘brain-eating amoeba’ infection
Suzanne Boozer was arrested on Friday and charged with accessory after the fact for murder,...
Woman arrested in connection with remains found in Windsor
Jeremy Sean Gray
First responder arrested in Aiken County sexual assault
Richmond County School System
2 brand-new schools are being planned in Augusta

Latest News

Grant Me Hope: Sariyah
Grant Me Hope: 11-year-old gymnast Sariyah is ready for a family
It's Ok to be different
Dozens turn out for It’s OK to be Different Bowling Tournament
Jayden
Grant Me Hope: Jayden likes basketball, drawing and more
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Summer season brings festivals, fun to the Augusta region
Laura Warren
One on One with Richard Rogers | A Place to Dream