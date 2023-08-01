Phinizy Center’s ‘Puddle Ducks’ classes return to teach kids about nature

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Phinizy Center’s Puddle Ducks program is back with the goal of getting kids ages 1 to 4 excited about nature.

Priscilla Brannen has brought her kids to the program at Phinizy Swamp every month for the past year.

“They really love it,” Brannen said. “It’s a really great way to get out into the community and so we really enjoy it.”

They play games, do crafts, hear stories about nature, and even go on hikes.

Camilla Sherman, assistant education director at the center, said the goal is to help kids feel more comfortable outdoors.

“If you can start them at a younger age, they’re going to be more comfortable being outside,” Sherman said, “but we’re also hoping they’re going to be outside more because they’re enjoying it outside.”

The lessons center on a specific theme. This year, it’s colors.

“We always start with learning about what you can find in nature that is that color,” Sherman said.

Brannen said: “There’s always plenty to learn, which is nice.”

Brannen says she has seen all her kids have learned since starting the program.

“They’ve learned to pay attention to the world around them a little bit more, now when we go places they’ll say, ‘Look, there’s a dragonfly,’ or, ‘There’s a bug,’ or, ‘There’s a turtle,’” Brannen said.

Sherman hopes learning leads to these kids being good stewards of the environment.

“Once you start to learn about those things and what’s going on, you’re more likely to understand that it’s important and we should protect those things,” she said.

That exposure to and appreciation for the outdoors is why Brannen’s kids keep coming back.

Brannen said: “I think it’s really important to start them early especially because we live in the city and we’re not in a rural area, so it’s a good time for them to learn about nature and things around them when we don’t have that in our backyard.”

Another Puddle Ducks class will be held Tuesday to round out the classes for the month of August.

But they host classes on one Tuesday and Wednesday of every month.

They are also looking for more employees to help with the program.

To sign up for the program or see those applications, you can visit the Phinizy Center website.

