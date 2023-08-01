North Augustan relieved by removal of backyard alligator

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local resident is relieved that an alligator has been removed from her backyard pond.

We spoke to Sally Rahwertz last week when she was afraid to go outside because of the reptile that had taken up residence in the pond .

But on Tuesday, the 8-foot alligator was removed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Audrey Dickherber has been at the pond watching the alligator being removed. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

Rahwertz had been trying for a few days to get authorities to remove the reptile.

There was a chance the gator might have to be killed.

Around the pond on Tuesday, crushed bushes showed where the gator had been in its quest for food.

Sally Rahwertz can rest easily now that a backyard alligator has been captured. The alligator is captured. (WRDW/WAGT)

Rahwertz said she’s been in the home for decades, and the alligator only recently moved into the pond.

“I’m thinking to myself, being an older person that has physical handicaps, I don’t want this thing chasing me,” she told News 12 last week when she was trying to get different agencies to come out and do something about the beast.

“This has been my property or my parents’ property for over 60 years,” she said. “And we’ve never had a gator in the pond.”

WHAT TO KNOW:

Experts say the worst and most repeated attacks are usually made by alligators 8 feet or longer.

Most attacks happen in water, but they can happen on land. A frequent pattern is that the alligator goes after an escaped pet, then when the pet owner follows, the human becomes a target.

Alligators quickly get accustomed to people, especially when they’re fed by people. These alligators can get aggressive.

If you’re attacked, try to roll with the alligator because they’ll try to grab and appendage and roll or twist. Hit the alligator’s nose hard and repeatedly. Try to gouge its eyes.

This backyard alligator concerns a North Augusta resident and her neighbors. (Contributed)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.