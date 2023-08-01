New building at Aiken County shelter hopes to create forever homes

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Animal Shelter is getting ready to open a brand-new building they hope will make adoptions easier.

“This has been a dream of FOTAS and the county for years,” said Kathy Cagle, who volunteers at the shelter. “We’ve always wanted a quiet place for adopters to come to be introduced to animals, and this is really a dream come true.”

While the rest of the shelter sounds loud with dogs constantly barking, inside the new Primary Learning, Adoption, Wellness, and Socialization, P.A.W.S., building, it sounds quiet.

“They can introduce your dog to one of the shelter dogs in a very safe environment, a very calm environment, so we can make the right match for everybody’s home,” said Cagle.

The building has a room for cats, two meet-and-greet rooms, and a big room for playtime.

Cagle says the building is great for socialization, and it could also be used by education groups visiting the shelter.

She brought in two 4-month-old puppies named Ty and Dot to test out the new building.

“They’ve been alone all night, so they’re just craving attention I think,” said Cagle.

They had a good time, and Cagle says that’s what this building is for. They want to show you what their animals are like outside the kennel.

“They’re lonely, they’re sad, so coming in here and having fun and getting socialization with people is huge,” she said.

It’s a new building that could help create new homes.

There will be a ribbon cutting Friday at 3 p.m. at the shelter.

If you’re interested in adopting, Cagle says the shelter is full and most adoption fees are waived.

