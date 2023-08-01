Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New building at Aiken County shelter hopes to create forever homes

P.A.W.S. Building
P.A.W.S. Building(wrdw)
By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Animal Shelter is getting ready to open a brand-new building they hope will make adoptions easier.

“This has been a dream of FOTAS and the county for years,” said Kathy Cagle, who volunteers at the shelter. “We’ve always wanted a quiet place for adopters to come to be introduced to animals, and this is really a dream come true.”

While the rest of the shelter sounds loud with dogs constantly barking, inside the new Primary Learning, Adoption, Wellness, and Socialization, P.A.W.S., building, it sounds quiet.

“They can introduce your dog to one of the shelter dogs in a very safe environment, a very calm environment, so we can make the right match for everybody’s home,” said Cagle.

MORE | North Augustan relieved by removal of backyard alligator

The building has a room for cats, two meet-and-greet rooms, and a big room for playtime.

Cagle says the building is great for socialization, and it could also be used by education groups visiting the shelter.

She brought in two 4-month-old puppies named Ty and Dot to test out the new building.

“They’ve been alone all night, so they’re just craving attention I think,” said Cagle.

MORE | 2 people injured when plane crashes near Sandersville airport

They had a good time, and Cagle says that’s what this building is for. They want to show you what their animals are like outside the kennel.

“They’re lonely, they’re sad, so coming in here and having fun and getting socialization with people is huge,” she said.

It’s a new building that could help create new homes.

There will be a ribbon cutting Friday at 3 p.m. at the shelter.

If you’re interested in adopting, Cagle says the shelter is full and most adoption fees are waived.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man allegedly began talking to the 7-year-old boy, and the mother heard him say, “Tell your...
Attempted kidnapping suspect found, suffers medical condition
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil.
AU patient dies from ‘brain-eating amoeba’ infection
Suzanne Boozer was arrested on Friday and charged with accessory after the fact for murder,...
Woman arrested in connection with remains found in Windsor
Jeremy Sean Gray
First responder arrested in Aiken County sexual assault
Richmond County School System
2 brand-new schools are being planned in Augusta

Latest News

Phinizy Center, Augusta, Ga.
Phinizy Center’s ‘Puddle Ducks’ classes return to teach kids about nature
Augusta Municipal Building
Augusta Commission to hear about flooding, biomass facility
FILE - Signage stands on the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C.,...
3 US Marines died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a car. Vehicle experts explain how that can happen
Two people were injured Tuesday morning when a plane crashed near the Sandersville airport.
Washington County deputy, sheriff give details on plane crash