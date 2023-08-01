Submit Photos/Videos
Murdaugh conspirator, Russell Laffitte sentenced to 7 years in prison

FILE PHOTO: Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud, and misapplication of bank funds after being accused of helping former Lowcountry attorney Murdaugh and suspended attorney Cory Fleming divert nearly $2 million from clients.(Live 5)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Convicted Alex Murdaugh conspirator Russell Laffitte has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for his own financial crimes and the ones he helped Murdaugh commit.

Laffitte also has to pay over $3.5 million in restitution.

Judge Richard Gergel denied each and every objection Laffitte’s attorneys made as they tried to reduce what crimes he’d be sentenced for. The judge at one point said there’s no doubt these financial crimes wouldn’t have happened without Alex Murdaugh, but they also couldn’t have happened without Russell Laffitte.

The prosecution says Laffitte is the only one who knew where money came from and went, as Murdaugh stole millions from clients.

The defense claimed Murdaugh hid the thefts from everyone including Laffitte, but the prosecution argued that the jury already made a decision on that at the trial in November of last year, convicting him as guilty of conspiracy and fraud.

Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank.

