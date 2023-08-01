Mom fights Ga. laws for birth center in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In an area with multiple healthcare providers to choose from, one woman says there are still not enough options for maternal healthcare in Augusta.

It’s why she’s fighting to open an Augusta birth center despite the obstacles Georgia laws may bring.

For Katie Chubb, providing women with more options for maternal healthcare is a part of her American dream.

“I moved to the united states in 2009 with $100 to marry my husband. Part of the American dream is to be able to reach any height to be able to reach any business,” she said.

After she wasn’t able to obtain the required transfer agreement with a local hospital, outlined in the certificate of need law, she took matters into her own hands, testifying in front of Georgia lawmakers on Tuesday.

“I think we changed a lot of minds today and I felt the room shift and definitely wake up when we explained everything that happened to us,” she said.

Representative Mark Newton, who is a medical doctor, says the Augusta birth center is a good example of allowing people to choose their own healthcare.

“A birthing center could be a great additional choice for people. I look forward to seeing where we go next with trying to expedite that,” he said.

For Chubb, it’s a huge step forward in bringing more options and accessibility to Augusta’s maternal healthcare.

“In a post-Roe world now more than ever, our services are needed and we need to help women and give them options during childbirth,” said Chubb.

Lawmakers are meeting in Albany next month to hear more public input on the certificate of need laws in Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.