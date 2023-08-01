Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years

A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.(Little Rock Animal Village)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) - A lost dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.

The Little Rock Animal Village shared photos of the family getting back together with their beloved little girl named Jill last week.

According to the nonprofit, Jill had been missing for two years, but she found her way back to the family thanks to a microchip.

“Microchips save lives,” representatives of the organization shared. “We love a happy ending. Microchips make them possible. Please microchip your pets and be sure to register them.”

According to Friends of the Animal Village, the family drove from Texas to Arkansas to pick up Jill after they received a call last Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man allegedly began talking to the 7-year-old boy, and the mother heard him say, “Tell your...
Attempted kidnapping suspect found, suffers medical condition
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil.
AU patient dies from ‘brain-eating amoeba’ infection
Suzanne Boozer was arrested on Friday and charged with accessory after the fact for murder,...
Woman arrested in connection with remains found in Windsor
Jeremy Sean Gray
First responder arrested in Aiken County sexual assault
Richmond County School System
2 brand-new schools are being planned in Augusta

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Flames rise from the York Fire on Ivanpah Rd. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the Mojave National...
Crews balance firefighting and protecting a fragile ecosystem in containing California-Nevada blaze
North Augustan relieved by removal of backyard alligator
John H. Ruffin Jr. Courthouse
Courts to play key role in Augusta’s homelessness initiative
Courts to play key role in Augusta’s homelessness initiative