Georgia Power customers worry about rate hike due to Vogtle

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Georgia Power announced this week that Plant Vogtle’s new Unit 3 is operating , some customers are worried about their power bills.

This big announcement could have an impact on ratepayers’ bills as they pay for the nuclear power plant’s expansion, which is years late and billions over budget .

This would be the third rate increase in the last year. The Southern Environmental Law Center estimates that just this year alone, the average ratepayer’s bill has increased $24 a month. They estimate that the average ratepayer’s bill could be up to $48 more in the next two years because of increased costs.

The next increase is to offset the cost of the Plant Vogtle. The project is roughly seven years late and $17 billion over budget

Bob Sherrier, a staff attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, said raising rates puts an unfair burden on ratepayers.

“For the average Georgian, this means less money they have to pay for food and groceries. In the summertime, power bill goes up. Plant Vogtle is adding to those, and for people on the margins, this is a substantial hit,” said Sherrier.

“Nuclear energy is the only zero-emission baseload energy source available today, offering high reliability, consistently low and stable fuel costs, and efficient operations around the clock. Any additional increase to rates will be decided on by the Public Service Commission at a later date,” said a Georgia spokesperson.

The Georgia Public Service Commission will be holding prudency hearings starting in August. The panel will hear testimony from lawyers, analysts, and ratepayers.

Unit 3 joins Units 1 and 2, which have been operating for decades, and goes online ahead of its twin, Unit 4, which is expected to fully online in a few months.

Unit 3 can power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses and is expected to have a 60- to 80-year life.

Georgia Power’s 2.7 million customers are already paying part of the financing cost and elected public service commissioners have approved a monthly rate increase of $3.78 a month for residential customers as soon as the third unit begins generating power. That could hit bills in August, two months after residential customers saw a $16-a-month increase to pay for higher fuel costs.

Commissioners will decide later who pays for the remainder of the costs of Vogtle, including the fourth reactor.

Now that Unit 3 is fully online, here's a look at local nuclear power plant.

If the news of rate hikes to pay for Plant Vogtle is too much to bear, consider some of these money-saving tips to help save money as the weather heats up:

Think thermostat – Heating and cooling costs make up nearly half of your average power bill. Set manual thermostats to 78 in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. If you’re going to be away from home for a long period of time, set your thermostat even higher, or turn it off completely.

Insulate – An attic insulation of R-30 will help achieve lower heating and cooling bills.

Seal ductwork – Leaky ductwork often accounts for 10-30% of total heating and cooling costs

Use your fans – A ceiling fan costs only about $1.50 a month to operate and will help you feel cooler without having to adjust your thermostat.

Clear air vents – To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and return-air registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs.

Trim plants and change filters – To ensure your unit receives proper air flow, change filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters and trim plants around your outside units.

Caulk and strip – Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use.

Use blinds and curtains – Cover sun-facing windows with blinds or curtains to help limit direct sunlight and heat from entering your home.

Use double pane/storm windows – They provide additional insulation.

Unplug certain electronics – Electronics account for 5 percent to 10 percent of household electricity use. Save up to $100 a year by either using an advanced power strip or unplugging electronics when not in use.

HVAC system tune-up – Hire a technician to ensure your HVAC equipment is working properly and schedule an equipment tune-up if necessary.

Lighting – Customers can replace their incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs to use 90% less energy. Each bulb can save an average of $80 in electricity costs over its lifetime.

Recycle your refrigerator – By recycling a secondary refrigerator or freezer, customers can save an average of $125 in energy costs per year. By recycling an old refrigerator through Georgia Power’s program, customers can earn $35 and have their old refrigerator picked up for free. Visit By recycling a secondary refrigerator or freezer, customers can save an average of $125 in energy costs per year. By recycling an old refrigerator through Georgia Power’s program, customers can earn $35 and have their old refrigerator picked up for free. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Refrigerator to learn more.

Conduct a free, online energy checkup – Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started.

Home Energy Improvement Program – The program helps customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the indoor air quality and comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy savings improvements.

Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program – The program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their single-family home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at The program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their single-family home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at www.GeorgiaPower.com/HEEAP

