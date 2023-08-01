Flood damage in dorm to delay move-in for some AU students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Flood damage in a dorm at Augusta University has delayed move-in for some students ahead of the fall semester.

School officials said Tuesday that off-campus housing will be provided for around 400 students after its housing management partner, “learned that renovation work to repair flood damage at its Oak Hall campus residence will take longer than originally anticipated.”

This is not the first time students will have a delayed move-in for Oak Hall.

In 2022, the school said high heat and humidity along with an impaired air conditioning system “created an environment in which common mold growth was detected in some rooms in Oak and Elm halls.”

In March of 2023, we reported that housing at Oak Hall was affected by flooding from a broken pipe. Six students were temporarily moved to Elm Hall.

Officials say additional areas of water damage were identified during the renovation process. Officials say the delay will ensure the residence hall meets the university’s expectations for the health, safety and campus life experience.

The university says they will provide campus shuttle routes, resident assistants, and on-site security for the alternate housing.

Officials believe the residence hall is expected to be ready for move-in during the winter break before the beginning of the spring semester.

