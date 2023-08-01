Emergency crews respond to plane crash in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities responded to a plane crash Tuesday morning.

It happened sometime before 9:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Kaolin Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash scene is near the Kaolin Field airport.

With emergency crews in the area, deputies urged drivers to use caution.

