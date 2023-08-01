Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Low severe weather risk with storms today and tomorrow. Not as humid and cooler by mid-week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will drop to the low 70s by early Tuesday. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

A low severe weather threat will be in place for the entire CSRA Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms are expected in the afternoon - isolated severe winds are possible in a few storms. Temperatures will be cooler than average in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

The front stalled over the region early this week will push further south Wednesday - allowing less humid and drier air to move into the CSRA. Morning lows Wednesday will be comfortable in the upper 60s. Highs will remain a below average in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east 5-10 mph.

Moisture will increase across the region Thursday through the weekend allowing higher storm chances to move back into the forecast. Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday - mainly in the afternoon. Highs will remain below average in the upper 80s.

Scattered storm chances will stay in place across the area Friday and Saturday with high temperatures near 90. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man allegedly began talking to the 7-year-old boy, and the mother heard him say, “Tell your...
‘Tell your momma bye’: Man allegedly tries to kidnap kid at store
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil.
AU patient dies from ‘brain-eating amoeba’ infection
Suzanne Boozer was arrested on Friday and charged with accessory after the fact for murder,...
Woman arrested in connection with remains found in Windsor
Jeremy Sean Gray
First responder arrested in Aiken County sexual assault
Richmond County School System
2 brand-new schools are being planned in Augusta

Latest News

Greenjackets Forecast
Iso. Storms, Cooler Than Average Highs
Low severe risk Tuesday - mainly for the afternoon. Highs stay below average most of the week.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Isolated severe weather possible Tuesday. Temperatures trending below average most of the week.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Isolated severe weather possible Tuesday. Temperatures trending below average most of the week.
Riley's 6 PM Forecast