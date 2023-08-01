Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Low severe weather risk with storms today. Not as humid and cooler by mid-week. Higher rain chances Thursday into Friday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A low severe weather threat will be in place for the CSRA today. Widely scattered showers and storms are expected through sunset - isolated severe winds are possible in a few storms. Most of the storm activity will come to an end overnight with lows dropping to near 70 by daybreak Wednesday.

The front stalled over the region early this week will push further south Wednesday - allowing less humid and slightly drier air to move into the CSRA. Morning lows Wednesday will be comfortable in the upper 60s. Highs will remain below average in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be out of the east-southeast 5-10 mph. Most of the CSRA should stay dry but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

Moisture will increase across the region Thursday through the weekend allowing higher storm chances to move back into the forecast. Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday - mainly in the afternoon into Thursday night. Highs will remain below average in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Scattered storm chances will stay in place across the area Friday - in the morning and afternoon. There will be a low flood risk across the CSRA. Highs will stay cooler than average in the mid-80s thanks to cloudy skies and higher rain chances.

Feeling more seasonal this weekend with highs back in the low 90s and feel like temperatures getting close to 100°. A few storms will be possible each afternoon this weekend. Keep it here for updates through the week.

We are expecting a series of downpours to roll through the region late Thursday through Friday...
We are expecting a series of downpours to roll through the region late Thursday through Friday night.(WRDW)

