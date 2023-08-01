Columbia County adds additional resource officers to high schools

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Open house for middle and high schools in Columbia County took place Monday afternoon as students and parents walked the hallways to get schedules and sign up for clubs.

A topic of many minds going into the year is safety, and the district is adding another layer.

They hired another school resource officer for high schools. These school resource officers will be patrolling the parking lots.

It is on top of the already two school resource officers for high schools.

Elementary and middle schools in the area have one resource officers.

It adds resources so students and teachers can focus on learning.

“I’m excited to have everyone back here daily in the classroom learning in front of a teacher and not a screen I’m really excited about that,” said Lakeside High School Spanish teacher, Dr. Kathleen Barbara.

She’s been spending her summer prepping lessons for the year ahead.

“A lot role play, a lot of dialogue,” she said.

It will be Juliet King’s first year as principal of Lakeside High School, and she’s been adding the final touches before the first day.

“We’re so excited to welcome our kids back on Thursday. We’re clean, we’re inspired. Teachers have been working hard to get lesson plans for students to be lifelong learners,” said King.

Parents are just as excited to have their students back in the classroom learning again now that summer is winding down.

“It went by in a flash, but we packed it all in. Ready to get back in a routine,” said Kristy Brigham, parent.

Open houses for Columbia County and Richmond County elementary schools will be on August 1st. Richmond County middle and high schools will be on August 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.