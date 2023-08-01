Church members fight biomass facility in south Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After another week off this summer, Augusta Commission members met Tuesday to move forward on new projects, as well as looking ahead to next year’s finances.

Commissioners heard from people who oppose a biomass facility.

Attorney Jack Long spoke on behalf of Spirit Creek Baptist Church, off Dixon Airline Road in south Augusta. Long says the rezoning and building of Renovatio Solutions LLC’s new facility next to the church would impact the congregation’s long-standing culture as an African American church founded in 1800.

At Tuesday’s meeting, more than 44 churchgoers came out to show opposition to the biomass facility.

The facility would utilize an “anaerobic digestion” technology to convert municipal organic solid waste and woody waste into natural gas and soil additives.

The attorney for Renovatio says he’s coming next week to Augusta Commission members’ committee meeting to clarify the use of the facility, saying it would help the environment.

Savannah River Keeper Tonya Bonitatibus is also opposes the biomass facility, advocating for an environmental justice ordinance in Augusta-Richmond County.

Also at the meeting, Richmond County’s millage rate was front-of-mind.

Commissioner Brandon Garrett is calling on both commissioners and the Richmond County Board of Education to look at approving a full millage rollback rate to soften the blow of property assessments.

Other commissioners are weighing in that a deficit could create a raise in taxes down the road too

There was a unanimous vote to approve recommended rollback of millage rates and start advertising for a date to adopt, allowing people to weigh in.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the commission:

Accepted the retirement of Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton, effective, Dec. 31.

Approved a funding request for installation of a road within the Twiggs Street Corridor identified as Ace Alley, part of the Laney Walker/Bethlehem Revitalization Project.

Approved $60.6 million for Broad Street improvements project, subject to receipt of signed contract and proper bond.

Approved agreement with the Georgia Department of Corrections to administer paper-based testing to inmates.

