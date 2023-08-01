Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashes at airport

Commercial flights temporarily suspended at Charleston International Airport
Officials say the Charleston International Airport temporarily suspended commercial flights Tuesday after a Charleston County Sheriff's helicopter crash.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say the Charleston International Airport have temporarily suspended commercials Tuesday afternoon after a helicopter crash.

Airport officials said in a social media post that flights are temporarily suspended due to an ongoing incident.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the ongoing incident involved one of their helicopters. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m.

It is not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Travelers are asked to check with their individual airlines before arriving at the airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man allegedly began talking to the 7-year-old boy, and the mother heard him say, “Tell your...
Attempted kidnapping suspect found, suffers medical condition
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil.
AU patient dies from ‘brain-eating amoeba’ infection
Suzanne Boozer was arrested on Friday and charged with accessory after the fact for murder,...
Woman arrested in connection with remains found in Windsor
Jeremy Sean Gray
First responder arrested in Aiken County sexual assault
Richmond County School System
2 brand-new schools are being planned in Augusta