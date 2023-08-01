Beauty queen from Ga. arrested in plot to kill husband, former football player in Bahamas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Georgia woman and Alabama beauty queen was denied bond Monday in connection to an alleged scheme in the Bahamas to kill her husband.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, who is from Thomasville, Georgia, along with two Bahamian men, are in custody in connection to the murder-for-hire plot of her husband Robert Shiver, according to Bahamas Court News.

Lindsay’s alleged lover, 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, and the alleged hitman, 29-year-old Faron Newbold, were also charged. Both were denied bond, they reported, adding that the murder plot was uncovered while investigating a bar where Bethel worked as a bartender.

Court records showed the Shivers were in the middle of a divorce, each with counterclaims against the other.

Lindsay was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005 and also finished second in the National Peanut Festival pageant the same year, Atlanta News First’s sister station WVTY reported. They said reported that her husband played football at Auburn and had a brief pro stint with the Atlanta Falcons.

All three charged are set to be back in court in October.

