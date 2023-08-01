Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Beauty queen from Ga. arrested in plot to kill husband, former football player in Bahamas

An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas. (Credit: Getty Images, Lindsay Shiver, CNN Newsource)
By Atlanta News First staff and CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Georgia woman and Alabama beauty queen was denied bond Monday in connection to an alleged scheme in the Bahamas to kill her husband.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, who is from Thomasville, Georgia, along with two Bahamian men, are in custody in connection to the murder-for-hire plot of her husband Robert Shiver, according to Bahamas Court News.

Lindsay’s alleged lover, 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, and the alleged hitman, 29-year-old Faron Newbold, were also charged. Both were denied bond, they reported, adding that the murder plot was uncovered while investigating a bar where Bethel worked as a bartender.

Court records showed the Shivers were in the middle of a divorce, each with counterclaims against the other.

RELATED: Thomasville community reacts to woman’s failed murder-for-hire plot of husband in Bahamas

Lindsay was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005 and also finished second in the National Peanut Festival pageant the same year, Atlanta News First’s sister station WVTY reported. They said reported that her husband played football at Auburn and had a brief pro stint with the Atlanta Falcons.

All three charged are set to be back in court in October.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man allegedly began talking to the 7-year-old boy, and the mother heard him say, “Tell your...
Attempted kidnapping suspect found, suffers medical condition
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil.
AU patient dies from ‘brain-eating amoeba’ infection
Suzanne Boozer was arrested on Friday and charged with accessory after the fact for murder,...
Woman arrested in connection with remains found in Windsor
Jeremy Sean Gray
First responder arrested in Aiken County sexual assault
Richmond County School System
2 brand-new schools are being planned in Augusta

Latest News

Money Generic
Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions
Mom fights Ga. laws for birth center in Augusta
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Mom fights Ga. laws for birth center in Augusta
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years