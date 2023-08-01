Augusta Commission to hear about flooding, biomass facility

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After another week off this summer, Augusta Commission members are meeting again to move forward on new projects, as well as looking ahead to next year’s finances.

Before any votes take place Tuesday, commissioners will hear from a dozen people during the delegation portion of the meeting, mainly regarding flooding and petitioning a biomass facility.

Attorney Jack Long is speaking on behalf of Spirit Creek Baptist Church, claiming the rezoning and building of Renovatio Solutions LLC’s new facility next to their church would impact their long-standing culture as an African American church founded in 1800.

Savannah River Keeper Tonya Bonitatibus is also speaking against the biomass facility, advocating for an environmental justice ordinance in Augusta-Richmond County.

Four people are also set to go before the commission to speak about flooding damage that took place back in late June.

There are two items to discuss Richmond County’s millage rate. One portion will be hearing from Chief Tax Appraiser Scott Rountree about setting a millage rollback rate to offset the recent rise in property assessments. Another vote will look to set the adoption date of those millage rates on Aug. 29.

Commissioners are being presented with a couple of projects that will be put to a vote today regarding Augusta’s beautification. One is the continuation of engineering TIA projects, specifically aimed at Broad Street improvements in the amount of $60 million. Engineering also has an item up today to discuss hiring Pond Maintenance of Augusta for a four-year, $400,000 annual contract, as a way to consolidate the city’s grass-cutting efforts.

As we enter August, the commission is also entering its fourth month of talks in setting the 2024 fiscal year budget, aiming to prioritize homeless aid and community development.

Commissioners will also be presented again with a vote to support the Augusta Rowing Club with a new storage facility after the Boat House became infected with mold earlier this year. In previous meetings, Interim Central Services Director, Ron Lampkin, stated that the new facility would cost between $500,000 - $600,000 to make.

And Mayor Garnett Johnson is expected to give a presentation labeled, “Opioid Overview.”

