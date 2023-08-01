AU prof retires amid allegedly exposing himself on campus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning new details after an Augusta University professor was charged with public indecency after allegedly exposing himself on campus, according to a Richmond County Civil and Magistrate Court affidavit.

According to the July 16 arrest warrant, John Christopher Sligar, 65, of Wishbone Spur in Batesburg, S.C., exposed his genitals and was caught touching himself.

The affidavit states this incident happened July 10 around 2:15 p.m. in the math lounge on the third floor of Allgood Hall at 2500 Walton Way.

The Augusta University Police Department says it was notified by a maintenance employee of a “suspicious situation” on the third floor.

According to a report from the police department, the door has a wooden frame with a glass center that runs close to the length of the door.

The officer saw Sligar sitting behind a desk to the right of the door with a laptop and a video playing across the screen, according to the report.

Once the officer entered the room, he identified Sligar as an associate professor with Augusta University in the math department.

Authorities say when the officer asked Sligar if what he was doing was appropriate on campus, Sligar said, “No.”

Sligar then asked the officer who reported him, according to the report.

According to officials, Sligar’s pants were unzipped and pulled down. His shirt was covering the lower half of his body, according to the report.

Officers say he said was “just killing time” for the one to two hours he was in the room. According to the report, he had a key to the room and ensured the door was locked.

Officials say Sligar stated he did not know anyone could see him in the room while he was using his personal laptop.

Sligar reported that the video he was watching did not involve a minor and he denied exposing his genitals, according to authorities.

Before the officer left the third floor, Sligar expressed his concerns about losing his job, according to police.

We checked Augusta University’s staff page. When you click on his link, “page not found” pops up.

We obtained his personnel file. He submitted an intent to retire letter on July 25. His retirement was effective on July 26.

An employee since 1990, the letter states “given recent circumstances,” he felt it was time to retire.

He was placed on administrative leave with pay pending investigation on July 17. The leave was expected to last 14 days, to end on July 30.

According to his summer appointment form, Sligar was teaching elementary statistics. The term was from May 22 to July 13. Three days prior to this investigation.

The Charles B. Webster Detention Center says Sligar was arrested July 17. He is not currently listed as an inmate.

