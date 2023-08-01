2 expected to survive injuries after Sandersville plane crash

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are expected to survive the injuries they suffered Tuesday in a Sandersville plane crash.

Their conditions were stable Wednesday according to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran.

The plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Kaolin Road, adjacent to the Kaolin Field airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A twin-engine Velocity Twin crashed in a boggy area with two people aboard, according to the FAA.

Deputies said the plane had taken off from the airport, then had trouble a quarter-mile away. The pilot tried to make it back to the runway, but the plane went down in a wooded/marshy area around half a mile off the roadway.

Both occupants were flown to separate trauma centers with back and neck pain. They were in critical condition but alert and talking, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified them as pilot Daniel Mesnard, 67, of Florida, and passenger Timothy Fiser, 69, Ohio.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB taking the lead.

With emergency crews in the area, deputies urged drivers to use caution.

A Velocity Twin is a small plane built by enthusiasts from a kit. At 22 feet long and with a wingspan of 34 feet, it can carry four adults and travel 1,100 nautical miles.

