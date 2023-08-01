1 dead after Freightliner crash on I-20 in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an Interstate 20 crash that has resulted in the death of a driver.

Troopers say the crash originally happened on July 27 around 7:32 p.m. on South Carolina 19 at Interstate 20, on-ramp, at mile marker 18.

This is around six miles north of Aiken.

Officials say the driver of a 2014 Freightliner was the only vehicle involved.

Troopers say the driver was traveling north on South Carolina 19 and attempted to make a left turn on Interstate 20 when they traveled off the road and overturned.

The driver was transported to Augusta University, where they later died from their injuries, according to officials.

