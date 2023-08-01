Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 dead after Freightliner crash on I-20 in Aiken County

The driver of a 2014 Freightliner was the only vehicle involved.
The driver of a 2014 Freightliner was the only vehicle involved.(SCHP)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an Interstate 20 crash that has resulted in the death of a driver.

Troopers say the crash originally happened on July 27 around 7:32 p.m. on South Carolina 19 at Interstate 20, on-ramp, at mile marker 18.

This is around six miles north of Aiken.

MORE | 2 people injured when plane crashes near Sandersville airport

Officials say the driver of a 2014 Freightliner was the only vehicle involved.

Troopers say the driver was traveling north on South Carolina 19 and attempted to make a left turn on Interstate 20 when they traveled off the road and overturned.

The driver was transported to Augusta University, where they later died from their injuries, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man allegedly began talking to the 7-year-old boy, and the mother heard him say, “Tell your...
Attempted kidnapping suspect found, suffers medical condition
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil.
AU patient dies from ‘brain-eating amoeba’ infection
Suzanne Boozer was arrested on Friday and charged with accessory after the fact for murder,...
Woman arrested in connection with remains found in Windsor
Jeremy Sean Gray
First responder arrested in Aiken County sexual assault
Richmond County School System
2 brand-new schools are being planned in Augusta

Latest News

Two people were injured Tuesday morning when a plane crashed near the Sandersville airport.
Washington County deputy, sheriff give details on plane crash
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources staff removes alligator from North Augusta pond...
Gator in custody
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Mercy Ministries shut down
After some snags, Mercy Ministries passes fire inspection