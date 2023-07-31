What the Tech: App of the day, Firefox Focus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Like most people, we browse the internet primarily with the Google Chrome app on our phones and iPad.

It’s the most popular browser in the world, but sometimes we wonder, “Is there something else we’d like better?”

Firefox is a solid choice for a browser app. PC users may love the Edge browser, and many iPhone users love Safari. We found another browser option that’s perfect for times when we need to concentrate on a project or research.

It’s Firefox Focus for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. The idea is simply to give you less clutter as you browse the web and to hide your tracks from search engines and advertisers.

Rather than having a bunch of tabs open on Chrome or another browser, Firefox Focus has only one.

We’ve found it prevents us from quickly opening a tab where LinkedIn is loaded, or that ESPN tab that stays at the top of our browser so we can check baseball scores.

If we need to single-task, Firefox Focus keeps us on track. Since only one tab is open at a time, our browser is also speedier.

Another reason to use Firefox Focus is its privacy features. None of our web activity is shared with or tracked by advertisers. Anything we do online is protected.

This also speeds up the browser since it isn’t constantly sending information to third parties. When we are finished with a project or we’re ready to log off, there’s a trashcan icon that, if we tap it, deletes our entire web history.

We don’t have to go into settings and find the option like we would on Chrome or another browser. The clear history button sits right on the screen.

Since it blocks ads on websites, web pages load beautifully. This is particularly noticed when using the app on an iPad or tablet.

Since there are no ads, when we loaded “Rolling Stone”, all we saw were images of articles that are available to read.

You can still use Google, Safari, or DuckDuckGo as your search engine and you can select which one you want as the default. Firefox Focus is a free web browsing app.

If you’re browsing on a computer though you’ll need to use the Firefox browser as there’s no Firefox Focus for PC.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.