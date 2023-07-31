Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Speeding cyclist captured by Georgia troopers after crashing and trying to flee on foot

GSP cruiser
GSP cruiser(Georgia State Patrol)
By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety captured a cyclist after speeding through multiple counties and trying to flee on foot away from troopers.

On Sunday at 4:09 p.m., Troopers attempted to stop a speeding motorcycle on I-20 westbound near mile marker 190 in Columbia County, according to Public Information Officer, Courtney Floyd, with the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Floyd says after the cyclist refused to stop, a pursuit was initiated.

She says the pursuit traveled westbound on I-20 until mile marker 183, where the motorcycle exited and then re-entered the interstate going eastbound.

According to Floyd, the cyclist then traveled into Richmond County where they ran a red light at the intersection of Windsor Spring Road and Richmond Hill Road, striking another vehicle and crashing.

She continues that the rider then tried to flee on foot, where Troopers then also pursued the cyclist on foot, and was eventually captured.

While the Georgia Department of Public Safety says the rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, News 12 will continue to follow update this incident as we try to learn the name of the cyclist.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Two discoveries lead to murder-suicide investigation in Augusta
Sally and her neighbors are scared of the alligator that lives in her backyard.
Later, gator: North Augustan says backyard beast must go
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
Shooting in Aiken sends one man to hospital
Classroom generic
S.C. teachers getting long-awaited break time
Crime scene tape
Cyclist identified following fatal accident in Bamberg County

Latest News

Lake Lanier
Forsyth County man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier identified
Grant Me Hope: Sariyah
Grant Me Hope: 11-year-old gymnast Sariyah is ready for a family
News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for...
Grant Me Hope: Meet Sariyah
Between Richmond and Columbia County more than 5,000 kids received school supplies from back to...
Back-to-school drives help parents prepare and save