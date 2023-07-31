Speeding cyclist captured by Georgia troopers after crashing and trying to flee on foot

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety captured a cyclist after speeding through multiple counties and trying to flee on foot away from troopers.

On Sunday at 4:09 p.m., Troopers attempted to stop a speeding motorcycle on I-20 westbound near mile marker 190 in Columbia County, according to Public Information Officer, Courtney Floyd, with the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Floyd says after the cyclist refused to stop, a pursuit was initiated.

She says the pursuit traveled westbound on I-20 until mile marker 183, where the motorcycle exited and then re-entered the interstate going eastbound.

According to Floyd, the cyclist then traveled into Richmond County where they ran a red light at the intersection of Windsor Spring Road and Richmond Hill Road, striking another vehicle and crashing.

She continues that the rider then tried to flee on foot, where Troopers then also pursued the cyclist on foot, and was eventually captured.

While the Georgia Department of Public Safety says the rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, News 12 will continue to follow update this incident as we try to learn the name of the cyclist.

