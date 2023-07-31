Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. High School League moves state football games to S.C. State

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Six months ago, the Georgia High School Association announced a three-year deal that would bring football state championships to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The South Carolina High School League followed suit, announcing that their own state finals will move to South Carolina State.

“I look at as we’ll go anywhere, we’ll play on I-20, we’ll go to Dillon, we’ll go to Hilton Head, we’ll go to Seneca to get a state championship game. We’ll go to any part of the state doesn’t matter where we play the game. We just want to get there,” said Barnwell Head Coach Brian Smith.

Previously, state games were held at Williams-Brice Stadium and Benedict College.

Speaking of Dawson Stadium, “It’s a bigger venue than Benedict. S.C. State hosted the 1A games back in the early 2000s when they had two championships and things were good then,” said Smith.

Clemson also hosted its share of state games in 2008 and 2011. Williams-Brice hosted the 5A, 4A, and 3A championship games up until 2020. It cost as good as it looked.

“If you play at a big venue like that, and you don’t make enough money to cover the cost of schools have to come out of pocket to play in the state championship game. In South Carolina, where they’ve had it at Williams-Brice, the security is the largest cause there and it costs way more than the ticket sales,” said Smith.

Smith is a board member of the South Carolina Football Coaches Association. He led Ridge Spring-Monetta to state in 2019.

“In 2019, Ridge Spring-Monetta played the state championship and Barnwell both played in state champs in my last two stops. Both schools got checks for about $15,000,” said Smith.

Smith said S.C. State is cost-efficient and location efficient.

“I think the central part of the state is kind of what everybody is looking for. But really, I think it’s a financial situation for schools, especially the smaller schools. You want that check and balance for smaller schools. That game, that playoff run you make can really help you survive financially for the next few years,” said Smith.

