Power outage affects over 200 Dominion Energy customers in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dominion Energy has reported a power outage, caused by 11 incidents, that is affecting more than 200 customers Monday morning.

According to the Dominion Energy’s Power outage map, 11 unknown incidents in Aiken County showed 209 total customers out as of 6:45 a.m.

The map shows the outage affecting under 10 roads near Silver Bluff Road in Aiken.

Dominion Energy power outage (Dominion Energy)

We are learning more about the incidents that have caused the outage and when customers can expect the outage to be resolved.

