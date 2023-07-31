Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Power outage affects over 200 Dominion Energy customers in Aiken

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dominion Energy has reported a power outage, caused by 11 incidents, that is affecting more than 200 customers Monday morning.

According to the Dominion Energy’s Power outage map, 11 unknown incidents in Aiken County showed 209 total customers out as of 6:45 a.m.

The map shows the outage affecting under 10 roads near Silver Bluff Road in Aiken.

Dominion Energy power outage
Dominion Energy power outage(Dominion Energy)

We are learning more about the incidents that have caused the outage and when customers can expect the outage to be resolved.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
Shooting in Aiken sends one man to hospital
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Two discoveries lead to murder-suicide investigation in Augusta
Crime scene tape
Cyclist identified following fatal accident in Bamberg County
GSP cruiser
Speeding cyclist captured by Georgia troopers after crashing and trying to flee on foot
Classroom generic
S.C. teachers getting long-awaited break time

Latest News

More than $4,000 was raised for Deputy Kenneth Mercer.
‘A deputy needed help’: 150 bikers ride for Richmond County deputy
More than $4,000 was raised for Deputy Kenneth Mercer.
Benefit ride for Richmond County deputy
Emily's 11 pm Forecast
Photo of Thomas Shepard Milner
Forsyth County man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier identified