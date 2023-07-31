Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been called in to investigate after a banner plane crashed into the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

Officials said the single-engine PA-18 went down around 11:30 a.m. Monday at 40th Avenue North.

Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that the pilot was the only one on board and was able to get out of the plane.

Witnesses said when the plane hit the water, several bystanders rushed in to help the pilot get out of the plane safely.

“The banner plane was all of a sudden going down super fast and then it just hit the water and went under. A bunch of civilians came and sprang into action into the water,” said witness Sue Boyd. “My said, ‘Call 911.’ I called and I could see another woman was calling as well and we reported it.”

Source: WMBF News

Horry County Fire Rescue treated the pilot and took them to the hospital. Police said the pilot is expected to be OK. Witnesses told WMBF News that the pilot was conscious and alert when first responders arrived.

A tow truck was brought in to safely remove the banner plane from the surf.

The plane was removed from the beach around 4 p.m. Monday. Crews had to remove the wings of the plane in order to get it loaded safely.

The FAA said it will more than likely post a preliminary report of the crash on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.