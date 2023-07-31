A pig’s tale: The story behind Washington County monument

OCONEE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You never know what you could find on the side of the road.

On the side of Georgia Highway 272 in Washington County, you may see a sign saying “Pig Monument.”

“There’s lots and lots of stories, this with the pig monument is one of the excellent examples,” said William Rawlings, a Washington County native who wrote several books about the area’s history.

Rawlings walked through the brush to tell us all about the history of the monument. It goes back 90 years to 1933 and the Great Depression.

“Times were very hard here in Georgia. People were short of money, short of everything. Some people were almost starving,” Rawlings said.

For local farmer Bartow Barron, starvation was a real concern.

“His one pig, the meat for his winter, disappeared,” Rawlings said.

Barron found it at the bottom of a 40-foot well.

“He decided to fill up the well shovel by shovel and gradually raise the pig up to the top,” Rawlings said.

Barron’s neighbors saw what he was doing.

“They were all in the same boat, they were all suffering, and they realized that in order to be successful and in order to pull through this period of depravation, they had to work together,” Rawlings said.

Working together, they rescued the pig.

“It showed the spirit of the community in pulling together for good,” Rawlings said.

That’s why all these years later this monumental act is honored by a monument.

You can find the monument near Oconee.

It might be hard to find. You can enter these coordinates in your GPS to find it: 32.8349753,-82.9396652.

