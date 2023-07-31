As obstacles grow for homeless community, groups reach out to help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The homeless and others in need are on a lot of people’s minds right now.

As temperatures are soaring, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is a couple of weeks into an effort to cut down on homeless people loitering and squatting in the area of Washington Road and Interstate 20.

On Monday, the Richmond County Health Department partnered with Project Refresh for services, including showers, from 9 a.m. to noon at 950 Laney Walker Blvd.

In addition to showers, food, clothing, haircuts and community resources were offered for free.

Augusta Transit buses will be offering free rides from the location to:

Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, 702 Fenwick St.

Red Roof Inn, 3030 Washington Road.

Center for Hope/Sacred Heart 1384 Greene St.

Project Refresh was created in 2020 with the sole purpose of providing hope and restoring dignity one shower at a time to those living on the streets or who lack access to hygiene-related services.

Project Refresh has provided more than 400 showers to those living on the streets, has given out more than 1,000 hygiene kits and has launched programs to meet feminine hygiene needs and laundry needs for guests.

For more information and a list of their upcoming shower events, visit www.projectrefreshinc.com.

Monday’s event follows a similar one Friday by the Salvation Army of Augusta .

The organization held its monthly Connection to Community event, in an effort to take people from homeless to housed.

“We were able to house 135 individuals. We’ve been able to take them from homelessness to homes,” said Public Relations Director Janelys Villalta.

It’s the goal of the Salvation Army and multiple other organizations in Augusta.

They’re all helping to bring people resources that some don’t even know they need.

“You can’t get a photo ID if you don’t go to the right agency. If you don’t have transportation, you can’t get a job. And so what we have done very intentionally is brought the right agencies here as a wonderful stepping stone for the folks that are here,” said Naomi Stanton with Gap Ministries.

Step by step, they’re making strides to change the way people view homelessness.

“Every person is not a cookie-cutter situation and every human has a story,” said Stanton.

Worksource Georgia is another nonprofit looking to get people back on their feet.

It’s participating in a plan to distribute more than a thousand water bottles out into the community .

The bottles will have a tag on them with a QR code to scan or on the back the resources listed. Barrs says the majority of homeless people do have phones.

It’s all to help spread the word about resources called the “Lynda Barrs Initiative” that’s named after Barrs’ wife, who recently lost her life to cancer. Lynda was a mentor to so many in the fight to help those in need, and this is just one way they hope to continue her legacy.

“Finish her work,” said Barrs while shedding a few tears. “She put so much of her life, even her last year and a half into this community.”

