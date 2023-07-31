Man convicted of preying on young sisters in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was found guilty in Richmond County court of preying on two young girls whose lives he’d entered.

David Wesley Campbell was found guilty Friday on a 25-count indictment that included charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.

Campbell was sentenced to life in prison by Judge James G. Blanchard.

Campbell knew the victims’ mother.

He began preying on her eldest daughter when she turned 11 and the youngest daughter when she turned 10, taking and distributing photos and ultimately raping and molesting them, according to Williams.

Months prior to trial, Assistant District Attorney Randi Brandon Guillory uncovered that the defendant was violating the terms of his bond by having contact with the victims. She learned he had moved to be nearer to them, and continued exercising his control over them. She worked directly with child welfare workers and federal authorities to get the girls to safety, and moved to revoke the defendant’s bond, putting him back in jail to await his trial.

At trial, Guillory described how the defendant tricked the girls into believing his actions were normal.

Despite the girls’ tears, the defendant persisted, prosecutors said.

