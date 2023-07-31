Lottery player in North Augusta wins $10,000 prize

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - While no one has won the current Megamillions jackpot, someone in North Augusta got a nice consolation prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now more than $1 billion. Tuesday’s jackpot is an estimated $1.05 billion with a cash payout of $527 million.

This is the fifth time the jackpot has exceeded $1 billion. The first was back in October 2018, when a record Mega Millions jackpot of $1.5 billion was won in Simpsonville, S.C. The most recent billion-dollar jackpot was in January of this year.

In Friday’s drawing, a player in North Augusta came close to winning it all, matching four of the first five white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000. The winning ticket was sold at Sprint Food Store 744 at 525 E. Martintown Road.

South Carolinians interested in taking a chance on the $1.05 billion jackpot must purchase their tickets by 10 p.m. before Tuesday’s 11 p.m. drawing.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.