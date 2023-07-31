Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Grant Me Hope: 11-year-old gymnast Sariyah is ready for a family

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Sariyah, who’s 11.

She’s enjoyed gymnastics for years.

“I like to do round-offs. I’m trying to work on my aerial, a back handspring. I’m trying to work on that,” she said.

“When I grow up I wanna be a cheerleader because I watched, um, some videos at school. I have a cheer team,” she said.

In school, she likes math.

“My favorite color is red and black,” she said. “My favorite music is Kidz Bop because like they all make their own music and stuff.”

Of the places she’d like to travel, the North Pole is at the top of her list so she could see Santa and Rudolph.

“What adoption means to me is home for people like me,” she said.

To inquire about Sariyah, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Two discoveries lead to murder-suicide investigation in Augusta
Sally and her neighbors are scared of the alligator that lives in her backyard.
Later, gator: North Augustan says backyard beast must go
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
Shooting in Aiken sends one man to hospital
Classroom generic
S.C. teachers getting long-awaited break time
Crime scene tape
Cyclist identified following fatal accident in Bamberg County

Latest News

Lake Lanier
Forsyth County man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier identified
GSP cruiser
Speeding cyclist captured by Georgia troopers after crashing and trying to flee on foot
News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for...
Grant Me Hope: Meet Sariyah
Between Richmond and Columbia County more than 5,000 kids received school supplies from back to...
Back-to-school drives help parents prepare and save