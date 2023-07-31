Grant Me Hope: 11-year-old gymnast Sariyah is ready for a family

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Sariyah, who’s 11.

She’s enjoyed gymnastics for years.

“I like to do round-offs. I’m trying to work on my aerial, a back handspring. I’m trying to work on that,” she said.

“When I grow up I wanna be a cheerleader because I watched, um, some videos at school. I have a cheer team,” she said.

In school, she likes math.

“My favorite color is red and black,” she said. “My favorite music is Kidz Bop because like they all make their own music and stuff.”

Of the places she’d like to travel, the North Pole is at the top of her list so she could see Santa and Rudolph.

“What adoption means to me is home for people like me,” she said.

To inquire about Sariyah, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

