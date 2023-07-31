Ga., S.C. gas prices continue to climb along national average

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices continue to climb in Georgia, South Carolina, and nationally, as gasoline demand hits its summer high, according to AAA.

We are now seeing the increase continue, after oil prices have climbed to three-month highs.

Another potential issue is extreme heat.

Georgia’s average gas price Monday is $3.56 per gallon, up 19 cents from a week ago. However, that’s still down 21 cents from a year ago.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Monday’s price is averaging $3.51, up 19 cents from a week ago.

Monday’s prices in Augusta are averaging $3.56 per gallon, up from $3.40 a week earlier, while in Aiken and Edgefield counties are averaging $3.50, up from $3.36 a week earlier.

The national average gas price also saw a significant 16 cent jump at the price of $3.76 per gallon, according to AAA. Last Thursday, the national average climbed two cents for regular gasoline, the highest in 8 months.

Last Wednesday, gas prices saw their biggest one-day jump in a year. Augusta prices jumped 6 cents overnight, while prices in Aiken and Edgefield counties jumped 4 cents overnight.

