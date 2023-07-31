Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

First responder arrested in Aiken County sexual assault

By Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A first responder was arrested earlier this month after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who called for help, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 5 around 5 p.m., the victim told deputies she requested emergency medical service and first responders to her Warrenville home. She said Jeremy Sean Gray responded and began to sexually assault her, according to the report.

According to her report to deputies, she kicked Gray off the property and he returned after first responders left and began to pleasure himself in the kitchen.

MORE | Man convicted of preying on young sisters in Richmond County

She said she asked Gray to leave again and he was then able to get her phone number and he send her a text, according to the report.

The content of the text was redacted from the report provided by the sheriff’s office.

She told officials Gray is allegedly continually doing things of this nature and she fears for her safety and mental health.

Gray was arrested but has since been released from the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Two discoveries lead to murder-suicide investigation in Augusta
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
Shooting on Kershaw Street in Aiken sends one man to hospital
GSP cruiser
Speeding cyclist caught by Ga. troopers after crashing, trying to flee
Crime scene tape
Cyclist identified following fatal accident in Bamberg County
Suzanne Boozer was arrested on Friday and charged with accessory after the fact for murder,...
Woman arrested in connection to remains found in Windsor

Latest News

First responder arrested in Aiken County sexual assault
SCHSL moves state football games to S.C. State
S.C. State
S.C. High School League moves state football games to S.C. State
What the Tech: App of the day, Firefox Focus