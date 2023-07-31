First responder arrested in Aiken County sexual assault

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A first responder was arrested earlier this month after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who called for help, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 5 around 5 p.m., the victim told deputies she requested emergency medical service and first responders to her Warrenville home. She said Jeremy Sean Gray responded and began to sexually assault her, according to the report.

According to her report to deputies, she kicked Gray off the property and he returned after first responders left and began to pleasure himself in the kitchen.

She said she asked Gray to leave again and he was then able to get her phone number and he send her a text, according to the report.

The content of the text was redacted from the report provided by the sheriff’s office.

She told officials Gray is allegedly continually doing things of this nature and she fears for her safety and mental health.

Gray was arrested but has since been released from the Aiken County Detention Center.

