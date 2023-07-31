Family of Aiken man found burned in car speaks out on unsolved murder

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been one year since investigators found the body of Freddie “Trey” Powell III charred and burned off Boggy Gut Road in Aiken.

His family says they are still without answers as to who murdered their son.

Their case isn’t the only open murder.

Krystal Anderson went missing last August in Aiken County and while her alleged kidnapper is behind bars, her body is nowhere to be found.

Freddie’s family is speaking out in hopes of bringing new leads to his unsolved murder.

“It’s like a dark cloud over my life, my family’s life, and the only way I think that dark cloud is going to leave is if we get some answers,” said Porsha Powell, Freddie’s sister.

Porsha says her brother’s life was anything but trouble.

“He was working two jobs. He was working at Applebee’s. He was working at Waffle House. He’s no gangbanger. He doesn’t get in trouble. Nothing. So it’s just weird for anybody to do anything to him,” said Porsha.

Family gatherings are now replaced by fear when her brother’s body was found burned.

“At the same time, it was hard because it was just like reliving that life that you know that day all over again. The community knows somebody knows what happened, and nobody’s talking. But the pain... you can’t even live regularly because you don’t know who to trust,” she said.

As the case remains open, calls from investigators have grown quiet over the last year.

“I really don’t think they working on it. If I don’t look around and try to get answers or my family tries to get answers from you know, from the streets. We’re never gonna get it,” said Porsha.

As questions from her children grow louder.

“They ask me all the time ‘Do they got answers ma? Did they figure out who did it, mom? Are they ever going to find out who did that to my uncle?’” she said.

She’s putting the fight to find justice for Freddie and so many other unsolved cases, like Anderson, the community.

“I just tell the community to try to stay together, work with each other to try this helps out these cases, you know, because it’s hard on all the families, it’s not right. She didn’t deserve that. My brother didn’t deserve that. A lot of people didn’t deserve it,” said Porsha.

