‘A deputy needed help’: 150 bikers ride for Richmond County deputy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, people in the community came out to show their love and support for Richmond County Deputy Kenneth Mercer.

Mercer was injured in the line of duty earlier in the month and since then, people have come out to show their support through blood drives and fundraisers.

150 bikers and jeep riders met at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office South Precinct for a benefit ride in his name on Sunday. More than $4,000 was raised for Mercer.

“You know the saying is live to ride ride to live, but we just love to ride,” the president of the Enforcement Riding Club, who preferred to go by ‘E,’ said.

You could see and hear the love and support for miles.

“We’re out here today because a deputy needed help,” Jason Payne from the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club said.

The help was coming in hot with more than 100 bikes and jeeps.

“Whenever there’s a need for support for an officer, especially from where we’re at here in Richmond County, that’s why we do it,” ‘E’ said.

Some of the people out on Sunday were riding for one of their own.

“It makes me believe that what law enforcement do everyday is appreciated,” Payne said.

It’s something often lost in the wind.

“It is a thankless job sometimes and our deputies don’t get into law enforcement for the money, they get in to help people,” Payne said.

In return, people were out to help.

“It’s our way of showing our love back to them and supporting them and their needs,” Michael Lorenz with Georgia Lina Off Road Club said. “That’s what we love to do. That’s our patriotism back to our county and our state.”

That strong support Lorenz mentioned was a driving force.

“I always take a big pride in it,” Lorenz said. “I’ve had plenty of people who supported me in my military career. So, it’s my way of giving back, especially now that I’m retired.”

