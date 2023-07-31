Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The overall weather pattern of the past few days will change very little during the week ahead with high pressure and near-record hot conditions to our west in the Plain States and a broad trough of low pressure with cooler-than-average and somewhat unsettled conditions across the eastern U.S. The result will be slightly cooler than average high temperatures in the lower 90s Monday through Friday with isolated to scattered storms each afternoon and evening.

