Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stationary front remains stalled over the region today and will keep the chance for isolated to widely scattered storms this evening into tonight. There is a low severe weather risk for the eastern CSRA - mainly for strong winds. Temperatures overnight will drop to the low 70s by early Tuesday. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

A low severe weather threat will be in place for the entire CSRA Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms are expected in the afternoon - isolated severe winds are possible in a few storms. Temperatures will be cooler than average in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

The front stalled over the region early this week will push further south Wednesday - allowing less humid and drier air to move into the CSRA. Morning lows Wednesday will be comfortable in the upper 60s. Highs will remain a below average in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east 5-10 mph.

Moisture will increase across the region Thursday through the weekend allowing higher storm chances to move back into the forecast. Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday - mainly in the afternoon. Highs will remain below average in the upper 80s.

Scattered storm chances will stay in place across the area Friday and Saturday with high temperatures near 90. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Strong winds will be possible with storms that pop up today and Tuesday. Stay weather aware! (WRDW)

