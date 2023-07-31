Burke County sheriff meets with commissioners over financial crisis

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams met Monday afternoon with two county commissioners over his agency’s budget crisis.

Commissioners told him last week he’s nearly run out money for the fiscal year and can only afford to pay employees through August.

Williams last week requested Monday’s meeting over the matter.

The meeting was underway Monday afternoon.

Williams could be seen arriving in his pickup and entering the front of the building. He left soon thereafter through a side door, getting into an unmarked sport utility vehicle and leaving his pickup in front.

Commissioners Q.U. “Art” Lively and Evans Martin had planned to be at the meeting. Due to scheduling conflicts, the rest of the commissioners said they’d be unable to attend.

The meeting is not open to the public.

Williams requested the meeting after commissioners sent him a letter telling him there’s to be no hiring for the rest of this fiscal year or until Oct. 1 .

County Manager Merv Waldrop said Williams’ agency has nearly exhausted its budget and has enough money to pay employees for one more month.

The 20 employees who were recently promoted within the department will not receive their raises.

“The sheriff’s office plays a vital role in maintaining and improving the quality of life for our mutual constituents, and those public services require adequate funding. Safety is of the utmost importance in carrying out law enforcement duties. As seen across Georgia and with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, several line-of-duty shootings and injuries have occurred,” said Williams in the letter requesting Monday’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.