Aiken Tech welcomes new set of nurses with pinning ceremony

By Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Technical College’s School of Nursing held a pinning ceremony on Monday.

It recognizes its summer graduates as they enter the workforce.

Graduates recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge, also known as the Nurse’s Oath, then got a pin to signify their commitment to serving others.

Doctor Hannah Williams, the Dean of Nursing at Aiken Tech, says these students are entering a workforce in dire need.

“We have another set of students who are going to go out into the nursing profession and help meet the shortage that we know in health care that we are all facing. I know in both Aiken and Augusta areas that almost every hospital or clinical facility faces some sort of shortage when it comes to nursing or professional staff,” said Williams.

News 12 wishes congratulations to these graduates, and as Doctor Williams said they are much needed in the workforce.

