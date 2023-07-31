2 brand-new schools are being planned in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is aiming to build two new schools to help offset the growing student populations at Belair K-8 and Richmond Hill K-8.

News 12 recently filed an open records request with the Richmond County School System for all current school expansion and renovation plans and received a line item list highlighting 25 projects.

Among them, two projects for new schools were labeled “New K-5 School - South Side” with a construction value of $31 million and “New Middle School (Fort Gordon Area - West)” with a construction value of $36.8 million.

After receiving this update, we reached out to the current Richmond County School System board President Charlie Walker Jr., who confirms these projects are going to help support Belair K-8 and Richmond Hill K-8.

This is a student population growth chart for "Richmond Hill K-8" from October 2019 to March of 2023. (Contributed)

He specifies that “New Middle School (Fort Gordon Area - West)” will be created to help take the middle school population off of Belair K-8, eventually making Belair just an elementary school.

He also says that “New K-5 School - South Side” will transform the current “Richmond Hill K-8″ into just a middle school, and move its elementary school population to the “New K-5 School - South Side.”

According to the Georgia Department of Education, since Belair K-8 opened in 2018, its enrollment has jumped from 925 to 1,048 this past March.

The Georgia Department of Education also shows that since Richmond Hill K-8 opened in 2019, its enrollment has jumped from 921 to 1,190 this past March.

This is a student population growth chart for "Belair K-8" from October 2018 to March of 2023 (Contributed)

Even as schools in that part of the city are booming, some elsewhere in Augusta have been losing students, leading to closures, mergers and repurposing of buildings.

Other projects

In addition to the new schools, the list calls for:

A six-classroom addition at Sue Reynolds Elementary, including four maker spaces.

Renovation of a three-story building at the Academy of Richmond County.

A 10-classroom elementary addition at Hornsby K-8.

A black-box theater at Davidson Fine Arts Academy.

Renovations at Josey High School.

A four-classroom addition at Murphey Middle School.

Building regenerations at Westside High School and Langford Middle School.

A solar project at Cross Creek High School.

Baseball and softball fields at Butler High School.

Air system and roof projects at several schools.

