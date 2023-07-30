Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Shooting in City of Aiken sends one man to hospital

Police (MGN)
Police (MGN)(Police (MGN))
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in the City of Aiken, Sunday.

Investigators say deputies responded to a shooting on Kershaw Street N.E. around 6:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, Aiken police do not have a suspect and this investigation is still ongoing.

We will keep you updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Two discoveries lead to murder-suicide investigation in Augusta
Sally and her neighbors are scared of the alligator that lives in her backyard.
Later, gator: North Augustan says backyard beast must go
Classroom generic
S.C. teachers getting long-awaited break time
Schofield Middle School
Mom’s nightmare: ‘They left me in school by myself. It’s dark.’
Crime scene tape
Cyclist dies after being hit by truck in Bamberg County

Latest News

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Between Richmond and Columbia County more than 5,000 kids received school supplies from back to...
Back to school giveaways across CSRA
Emily's 11pm Forecast
weather
Emily's 6pm Forecast