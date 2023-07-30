Shooting in City of Aiken sends one man to hospital
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in the City of Aiken, Sunday.
Investigators say deputies responded to a shooting on Kershaw Street N.E. around 6:30 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they say they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The man was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Right now, Aiken police do not have a suspect and this investigation is still ongoing.
We will keep you updated as more information comes into our newsroom.
