Shooting in City of Aiken sends one man to hospital

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in the City of Aiken, Sunday.

Investigators say deputies responded to a shooting on Kershaw Street N.E. around 6:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, Aiken police do not have a suspect and this investigation is still ongoing.

