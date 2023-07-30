Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff in tribute to fallen Newberry officer

The American Flag on a sunny day in Shenandoah.
The American Flag on a sunny day in Shenandoah.(WHSV)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags at the State Capitol to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday in tribute to Lieutenant Michael Wood, Jr.

Wood, 48, died after his unmarked patrol car collided with a tractor-trailer on Wednesday night while he was on duty.

Lt. Michael “Mike” Wood (Left) died after a crash while on-duty Wednesday.
Lt. Michael “Mike” Wood (Left) died after a crash while on-duty Wednesday.(The City of Newberry)

The crash happened along S.C. Highway 395 in Newberry around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nance Street and Dixie Drive.

In 2003, Wood began his career at the Newberry Police Department. He was promoted to Corporal in 2006, Sergeant in 2008 and Lieutenant in 2017.

Wood will be honored at Wiles Chapel on the campus of Newberry College at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31.

On Sunday, the family received friends for a private viewing at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
Shooting in Aiken sends one man to hospital
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Two discoveries lead to murder-suicide investigation in Augusta
GSP cruiser
Speeding cyclist captured by Georgia troopers after crashing and trying to flee on foot
Crime scene tape
Cyclist identified following fatal accident in Bamberg County
Sally and her neighbors are scared of the alligator that lives in her backyard.
Later, gator: North Augustan says backyard beast must go

Latest News

Ga., S.C. gas prices continue to climb along national average
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for July 31
Power lines
Power outage affects more than 200 customers in Aiken County
More than $4,000 was raised for Deputy Kenneth Mercer.
‘A deputy needed help’: 150 bikers ride for Richmond County deputy
More than $4,000 was raised for Deputy Kenneth Mercer.
Benefit ride for Richmond County deputy